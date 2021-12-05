HECKLER, Geraldine

HECKLER (Putman),



Geraldine Jacoba



Geraldine Jacoba Putman Heckler, known as Mom to her children, Oma to her grand and great-grandchildren and Gerry by her many friends, passed away peacefully November 27, 2021, with family at her side. A deeply faith-filled



woman, Gerry was cherished for her gentle kindness, and friendship to all. She had a



special love for children and played many roles to teach and support young ones. She was a teacher at St. Willibrord's in Chicago, St. Ann's in Lafayette, IN and stepped in as needed as St. Mary's in Middletown, OH. Gerry had a Bachelor of Science in Education with a focus on Special Education from Miami University in Ohio. With that she served as a Special Education Teacher in the Madison School system. Gerry loved her



Middletown and Holy Family communities and was very active supporting them; from being a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, to participating in the Middletown Current Events Club. Gerry actively supported the American Heart Society, serving as President of the local chapter. With a love of music, Gerry cherished singing with the Holy Family choir. Born in Utrecht, Holland, December 26, 1938, Gerry was so proud of her Dutch ancestry. She immigrated to the United States in 1949 growing up with parents and siblings in Chicago. She married Alan Heckler August 26, 1961, before moving to



Middletown to settle down and raise her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Alan, and daughters Donna Heckler (Naples, FL,) Karen (Steve) Thompson with grandchildren Andrew (Maggie), Nicholas (Megan) and Leah from Lafayette, IN, and Jennifer (Troy) Burran with granddaughters Fiona and Audrey Burran in Portland, OR. Gerry was so thrilled to meet her three great-granddaughters Luna, Ruby, and Ella. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Marie Putman and brothers Tom and Joseph Putman. She is survived by her sister Ann Heyne and many



nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gerry's life will be planned in Middletown in the summer 2022. Contributions in



remembrance of Gerry may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 or Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook online at



