HECHT, Ruthanne Mary



Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born on January 22, 1959, to the late Thomas B., Sr. and Ruth C. Kuntz. Ruthanne is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Dan) and Sara (Israel); grandchildren, Simon, Alex, and David; brothers, Thomas (Robin) Jr., Eddie, and David; niece and nephew, Natalie and Todd and their families. Ruthanne was very witty and had the best sense of humor. She was nurturing and loved caring for her family. A visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Burial At Calvary Cemetery. A special thank you to the caring staff of Bellbrook Health and Rehab & ProMedica Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

