HEATH-GRANT, LINDA

HEATH-GRANT (Venrick), Linda Sue



Linda Sue (Venrick) Heath-Grant was born on July 23, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio. She passed away peacefully in her Jamestown, Ohio, home on June 3, 2021. Linda was the daughter of the late Robert A. Venrick and Naomi C. (Venrick) Birnbrich and surviving stepfather Joseph L. Birnbrich.



Linda was a graduate of Westland High School, Class of 1972, and of Ventura College in Ventura, California. She was the Director of Operations over six proprietary schools during her career in the Greater Dayton and Cincinnati areas.



Linda enjoyed camping with her family, extensive travel, and designing and sewing primitive dolls and other extraordinary creations.



Linda was married for over 33 years to Dale W. Grant. She was the mother of her son, Christopher Heath (Natalie); grandmother to Timber, Cohlsen, and Ainslie.



Linda is survived by her sisters, Sandra Damm (Larry Upchurch), Debra Owens-Pierson (Timothy Pierson), Carolene Leibl (Ed), Loretta Birnbrich, and JoAnn Fuller.



Linda also leaves nephews, Aaron Dixon (Heather), Michael Venrick (Moriah) and Adam Venrick; also nieces, Kelly Nutter and Jessica Durham (Josh). She was also a great-aunt to seven nieces and nephews.



Linda was predeceased by her brother, Michael Venrick (Gail) and niece, Amy Derrer.



Memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at the mausoleum at Sunset Cemetery on July 23, 2021, at two o'clock. Sunset Cemetery is located at 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate, in Linda's name, to:



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton



324 Wilmington Avenue



Dayton, OH 45420



or on-line at: www.hospiceofdayton.org



Linda will be sadly missed and forever remembered as a loving wife; a wonderful mother; a caring sister; a grandmother; an aunt; and a best friend. She will be treasured by the many friends she has made during her life.

