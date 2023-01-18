journal-news logo
X

HEATH, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HEATH, Donald Allen

"Dubby/ PawPaw", was born on August 18, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Albert and Retha Mae Heath. He departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12noon Saturday, January 21 at House of Wheat Funeral Home Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 11am-12 noon. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required.)

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GOSE, James
2
Hagenbuch, Kathleen
3
CONNELLY, Nancy
4
Huntington, Robert
5
COX, Treva SHOEMAKER
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top