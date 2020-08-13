HEAD, Jerry

HEAD, Sr., Jerry W. Jerry W. Head, Sr., born in Logan, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jerry was preceded in death by his dad, Willie; mom, Dorothy; wife, Flossie; son, Jerry Jr.; daughter, Michelle; sisters, Joyce Ann and Emily Marie; and brother, Billie. He leaves behind his daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Robert; daughter-in-law, Kathy; grandchildren, Robert, Marinda, and Jerry III. He is also survived by his sisters, Bernice Boatright, Patsy (Lester) Purvis, Betty (Rufus) Brummett, Deborah (James) Teague, Sheila (Butch) Comley and brothers, Jack (Karen) Head, Sr., Willie (Alice) Head, Jr., numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and his best friends, Steve Lykins and Denny Owens. He served in the Unites States Army in the Artillery Division during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors Kettering division after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the Free Masons and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9936, Dayton, Ohio. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He was loved and adored by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. His departure will leave empty space in all our hearts. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 14th, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

