HEABERLIN,



Mildred Marie



Mildred Marie Heaberlin, 90, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her home. She was born in Gray Eagle, West



Virginia, on January 17, 1931, to parents, Verdic and Georgia (Napier) Lovins of Dunlow, West Virginia. Mildred was a proud military wife and devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of GracePointe



Nazarene Church in Trenton. Mildred is survived by her sons, Michael Heaberlin & Kevin Heaberlin; daughter, Guellen Hunley; four sisters; three grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Heaberlin; parents; four brothers; three sisters; a grandson; a daughter-in-law; and a son-in-law. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd,



Middletown with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for those



attending. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel. Burial will be at Butler Davis



Cemetery in Prichard, West Virginia, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com