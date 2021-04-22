X

HAZEN, Maxwell Dean "Max"

Passed away unexpectedly in Centerville, OH, on April 18, 2021, at the age of 42. All are welcome to attend a celebration of life memorial visitation from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm Saturday, April 24 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. The family would like to thank all the family and friends that have wrapped them up in light, love, and prayer during this difficult time. For complete condolences and

remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

