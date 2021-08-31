HAYSLIP, Daniel



76, of Springfield, passed away on August 25, 2021, in SOIN Medical Center. He was born



July 14, 1945, the son of Lester and Ruth Hayslip. He was



preceded in death by his



parents and a brother, Allen. Survivors include his wife,



Sylvia; three children, Cindi and Billy Lytle, Lee Hayslip and David Hayslip; one sister, Joyce Ammons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family, Angie and Mike Dennis and Andy and Kelly Gragg and their children. Danny loved to pass out Bibles and gospel tracks while visiting the hospitals, nursing homes and the homeless. He loved Jesus and was a strong Christian and enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Per the request of the family, masks will be required for those in attendance.

