HAYS, Ronald L. Ronald L. Hays, 85, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Ron was born in Springfield on March 24, 1935, the son of the late Robert and Theresa Hays. He was a retired mail carrier, working in Springfield for 35 years. Ron was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and a past Vice President of the Union. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Nave and sister Linda Donohoe. Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara L. Hays; son Todd (Donna) Hays; son-in-law Tim Nave; brother Gary (Elizabeth) Hays; sisters Carolyn Anstine and Alice Bateman; grandchildren Bailey & Tyler Hays, Erin, Paige, Jacob and Reese Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor Ron will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/




