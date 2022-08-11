HAYS, Julie Jane



Age 90 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born January 12, 1932, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thurman and Effie Ferguson. Julie retired from Frisch's after 30+ years of employment. She also volunteered at the Dayton Cancer Center. Julie got great joy out of doing things for others. She will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Julie is survived by her children, Beverly Cramer, Gary (Cindi) Peyton, Barbara (Jerry) Bolling, Ruth Smith; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hays; her son, Harold Eugene "Gene" Smith; grandson, Eric Peyton; and 9 siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Miami Corwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Julie's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

