HAYNESWORTH,



Rudolph



Age 66, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Survived by his loving wife Alma Haynesworth; brothers, Stephen (Theresa), Dominick and David. Rudolph Haynesworth Jr. was the 2nd of 4 boys to Wanda Martin and Rudolph Sr. He was born March 3, 1955, in Cleveland and joined the United States Air Force as an officer in 1979 after graduating from General Motors Institute in Michigan, in 1978, where he met his future wife. He retired from Wright Patterson AFB in 2018 after 33 years. Rudolph has a son, Rudolph Haynesworth III (Tiffany), and four grandchildren, twin boys Kalib, Kalil, and girls Kalia and Kaylin. In lieu of flowers, send a contribution to your favorite charitable organization in his honor. Private services. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com