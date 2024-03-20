Hayes, Willis Dean



Willis Dean Hayes passed away peacefully on March 4, 2024 at the age of 92, surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of John William Hayes and Hope (Allen) Hayes. Willis attended Lincoln Elementary School, Wilson Junior High School, and Hamilton High School, graduating with the class of 1950. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 until 1954. Upon university graduation, Willis moved to Hermosa Beach, California where he lived for the remainder of his life. Willis was a high school teacher for 25 years, a profession that he truly loved. He also had a successful career as a California Real Estate broker, and was co-owner of Ocean-Realtors in Hermosa Beach, CA from 1971 to 2023.



Willis dearly loved his family and friends. As a caring and generous person, he bestowed gifts of love and assistance to many souls. The primary personality traits of Willis were his continuous positive nature and his ability to timely infuse humor into all kinds of situations. He always left you smiling. His favorite saying was "Don't Worry Be Happy"



In his life adventures, Willis was an avid traveler including two trips around the world. His favorite home away from home was Honolulu. The stories of his many adventures and remembrances were engaging and entertaining. Willis always returned to Hamilton for his high school class reunions to visit and reminisce with life long friends.



Willis was proceeded in death by his father, John, his mother Hope, and his sister Joyce Ann (Harn). He is survived by partner, Bruce Haroldson, brother Jim (wife Jill), two nephews, Jeffrey and John (wife Aimee), and great niece Neale (MacLennan-Hayes)



In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make a donation to Torrance Memorial Hospital Hospice in Torrance, California



On line: (https://www.torrancememorialfoundation.org/donate). Select "hospice" in the "in support of" field and add Willis Hayes in the field "in honor of"), or



By mail: Torrance Memorial Foundation, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, California 90505, or



By phone: 310-517-4703.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Rose Hill Cemetery, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton Ohio 45011.



Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Hayes Family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com