HAYES, Sidney Neil Passed away on August 29, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, Ohio. Born in 1936 in Greeneville, Tennessee, to Carl and Ann Hayes. He graduated from Baileyton High School, Greeneville, Tennessee, in 1953 and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. His work career spanned over a period of many years with employment at Mead Corporation, Kingsport, Tennessee; Nicolet Industries, Hamilton, Ohio; Fiat Corporation, Plainview, New York; and Formica Corporation, Cincinnati, Ohio. Actively participated in Lions Club, Fairfield, Ohio; member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Ohio for 25 years with leadership in various groups including Staff Parish Committee and Stephen Ministries. He was an avid follower of all sports including the University of Tennessee football, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He was widely read and as an advocate of family history and Greene County History Tennessee. He was a resident of Hamilton, Ohio for 50 years. He was married to Julia White Hayes for 57 years. He is survived by wife, Julia; daughter, Melanie Markowich and son-in-law, Phil Markowich of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Patrick Hayes of Pikeville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Andrew Markowich, Jacob Markowich, Noah Markowich, Hannah Markowich and Bethany Hayes; great-grandchildren, Coda Markowich, David J. Markowich; sister-in-law, Elizabeth White McAmis; nephew, Randall McAmis; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a friend to many people. Funeral services will be held at Lindenwald United Methodist Church with Reverend Rob Ulmer officiating, 3501 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 on Thursday, September 3, 2002, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Visitation, graveside services, and burial will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Chuckey, Tennessee. Memorial contributions in his memory may be placed with Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

