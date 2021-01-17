HAYES, Paula

HAYES (Kisling),



Paula Jean



Paula Jean (Kisling) Hayes, of Springfield, 69, went to be with the Lord in her home on January 12, 2021, at 4:01 PM. She was born June 2, 1951, in Wayne County, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Margaret (Ostendorf) Kisling. Paula had been employed at Stalders, Meijer's and Eby Brown. She is survived by her husband,



Daniel Hayes; children, Vicky Green (Telly Wilson), Christopher Hayes (Michele Shartle), Kelly Ward (Frank Wilson); grandchildren, Amber, Corrie (Terrika), Blair, Danny Ray, Brandon, Megan (Rusty), Christopher (Maddie), Karl (Veronica); great-grandchildren, Corrie Jr., Trinity, Brandon Jr., Lillian, Pam, Raylynn, Maddox, Braxton, Christopher Jr., Maddilynn, Avery, Aniyah, Lexie, Addison; sisters, Vickie Kisling and Krista



(Whitney) Tonnesson; several sisters and brothers-in-law and special friend, Kimberly Dabe. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Cost; mother and father-in-law, Kathleen and John Hayes; son-in-law, Karl Green Sr.; granddaughter, Kasey Greene; brothers and sisters-in-law; special friends, Gwen and Luke Grey, Linda Martin, Dorothy



Shoemaker and Lindsey Marsh. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care. Visitation will be held form 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the



JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

