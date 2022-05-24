journal-news logo
HAYES, Ora

HAYES, Ora Belle

Age 97, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Dr. Craig S. High, Sr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

