X

HAYES, Jennifer

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

HAYES, Jennifer Lynn

Age 58 of Ross, OH, passed away on April 4, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1962, the daughter of Willie and Lois (Wells) Cole. She is survived by two sons, Dale and Coby

Harris; her step-father, Ronnie Romer; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the funeral at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. Online condolences at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.