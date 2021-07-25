HAYES, David C.



Age 65, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on July 16, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with prostate cancer.



He was born on November 1, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late David A. Hayes and Janet L. Miller.



After graduating from Springfield South High School in 1973, David worked at Robbins & Myers in the Moyno Pump



Division shortly before relocating to Santa Monica, California, where he worked as a travel agent for 10 years. He himself became a travel enthusiast and traveled the U.S. and the World. He moved to the Big Island of Hawaii in 1988 where he worked at the Fairmont Resort on the Kona Coast in food and beverage as a banquet captain for many years.



In 2013, he married his partner of 13 years, Deven Marks. They returned to the mainland for more extensive cancer treatments in 2018. David's interests included travel, gym



enthusiast, snow skiing, tropical horticultural, snorkeling,



out-rigger canoe racing and food.



David considered himself a very lucky man and is extremely grateful for the wonderful life he was afforded.



He is survived by his spouse, Deven Marks, Henderson, Nevada; mother, Janet L. (Miller-Hayes) Moberly, Springfield, Ohio; sisters, Debbie (Hayes) Bingham, Marysville, Ohio, Julie (Hayes) (John) Spencer, Boise, Idaho; many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

