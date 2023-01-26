HAYDEN, Hazel H.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Frank" Hayden in 2017, following 65 years of marriage. She is survived by a son, Stephen Hayden; daughters, Rebekah Skaggs (Michael), Annette Esslinger (Steve), Suzie Hayden (Karen), and Rene Hayden. She was the grandmother of seven and the great-grandmother of twelve. Hazel was a faithful member of her church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, and sang in the choir. She was a den mother for her son's cub scout troop, and worked for the NCR company during the Korean War, assembling bomb parts, and then again in the sixties, working with microfiche. She loved flowers of all varieties and working in her garden. She was a loving wife and mother, and will be missed tremendously. The Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, at 1 PM on Monday, January 30, 2022. The Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of the funeral at 1 PM on Monday, with Pastor Tracy Wright officiating. Interment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, following the funeral. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Hayden family.

