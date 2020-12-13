HAY, Gregory



68, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in Kettering Medical Center. Greg was born June 12, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, to Adrian and Jacklyn (Phillips) Hay. After retiring from Elliott Tool, he served as President of



Mehaffies Pies in Dayton. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. In addition to his mother, he is



survived by four children, Tricia Hay, Susie (Steve) Bowman, Jackie Hay and Beth Hay; eight grandchildren, Alexa Whaley, Courtney Hay, Ryan Whaley, Caitlyn Hay, Malcolm Hay, Maekayla Hay, Eladio Almonte and Colette McLeod; five great-grandchildren, Bryant Robbins, Savannah Williams, Logan Williams, Randy Whaley and Kenziee Whaley; four siblings, Leona Hay, Anthony (Debbie) Hay, Steven Hay and Myra (David) Stachler; nephew, Michael Stachler; and a niece, Sarah Stachler. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Christina Hay. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

