HAY, Forrest



Master Gunnery Sergeant Forrest "Red" Hay, United States Marine Corps (Retired), of Kingwood, TX, passed away August 7, 2022, at 92, following a brave struggle with brain cancer.



Red was born November 7, 1929, in Dayton, OH, to William Beckham and Bessie Eula Mason Hay. He graduated from Tippecanoe City High School in Tipp City, Ohio, in 1948 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after. He served 26 years of Active Duty, including tours in Korea and Vietnam.



He married Vivian June Stark in 1960 and after retiring the couple resided in Roman Forest, TX. Red was a devoted caretaker for June until her passing in 2017.



Red is also preceded in death by his parents; brother, William J. "Bill" Hay; and sister, Mary Samie Pochard



Family members remaining to cherish his memory are nieces Dianne Inghram, Debbi Donaldson (Dan), Denise Daniels (Steve); sister-in-law Loretta Mae Hay and nephew Allen Scott Hay; sister-in-law Cozy Omega Stuettgen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, August 16, in Rosewood Porter Chapel, with interment to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park.

