HAWKINS, Vicki

HAWKINS (McQuirt), Vicki Ann



70, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Villa Springfield. Vicki was born November 27, 1951, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Marvin Leroy and Patricia Ann



(Kennedy) McQuirt. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially at cookouts. She also liked bowling with friends. Survivors include 5 siblings, Randi (Ed) McCurdy, Sandy Rollins, Bob (Amy) McQuirt, Terri (Steve) Pence and Mike (Connie) McQuirt; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother, Nanny; and two nephews. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at South Vienna Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

