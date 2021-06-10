journal-news logo
HAWKINS, Reginald

HAWKINS,

Reginald Leroy

Reginald Leroy Hawkins, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. He will be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Kirk Couch and Carol Couch. He

also leaves to remember him

2 grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extensive family and friends. Public viewing hours will be this Saturday, June 12th, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Public visitation is 10:30 am – 11:30 am and the funeral begins 11:30 – 1:00 pm. Mask preferred.

