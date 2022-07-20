HAWKINS, James E.



65 of Xenia, passed away July 15, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Pikeville, KY, on September 22, 1956, the son of Charles and Marietta Hawkins. James proudly served in the US Army. He retired from management in the grocery business. In earlier years he enjoyed hiking and playing with his kids and family, whether it was football or baseball in the streets or a local park. James was a huge sports fan rooting for the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football or UK basketball. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Amy Jennings; and brother Robert Hawkins. Survivors include his loving companion of 17 years, Stephanie Rubio; children Shiloh (Benito) Reyes, Justin Hawkins, Grant Hawkins, Alyx Applewhite, and Lathe Hawkins; brother Charles (Mary) Hawkins; sister Charlene Cochran; grandchildren Benito, III, Alexis, Dori, Carly, and Owen; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are requested at www.carcinoid.org for NET research. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



