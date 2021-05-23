HAWKINS, Cato



Age 80, departed Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A member of



Pleasant Green MBC, a retired truck driver, devoted member of the Fifty and Over Men's



Social Club. Devoted much of his time working with his son at Greg's Tire Service. He leaves, the love of his life, Massie D.; a devoted daughter, Deneko Slaughter; 2 sons,



Darrell (Rose) and Gregory (Monique) Slaughter; 3 grandchildren, Darrell, Ashley, DeNesha; brother, Charles (Beulah) Grant; special niece, Debra Houston; best friends, Alex Mays and James Brooks; friend of the family, Ronnie Davison; Fifty and Over Men's Social Club members, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11AM, Wednesday, May 26th, Pleasant Green MB Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Pastor Hence Coates, officiating. Visitation 10-11 am.



Interment West Memory Gardens. Masks are required.



HHRoberts.com