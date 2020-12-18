HAVENS, Janice L.



Janice L. Havens, age 77 of Camden, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born to the late Lacy and Alice (Patton) McKenzie on July 2, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio. Janice was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Janice grew up going to the Grand Ave. Church of God. She loved cooking and making sure her family was fed at every gathering event. Janice was happiest when around the ones she loved. She enjoyed roller skating and was a member of the National Roller Skating Association along with the Chautauqua Roller Skating Association. Janice also belonged to the Gold Wing Motorcycle club to which they called themselves the Wing-dingers Club and Recycled Teenagers. You could always find Janice either riding on a motorcycle, outdoors fishing, boating or even sewing. She was the life of the party and free spirit. Janice will be missed by all those that knew and loved her. She is survived by her children Rusty Havens, Tressy Ball, Sondra Phelps; grandchildren Chantell Havens, McKenzie Exner, Cheyenne Huskey, Brianna McGlone and great-grandson, Brayden Huskey. Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John David Havens Sr.; her son, John (Johnny) David Havens, Jr., her parents; Lacy and Alice, and sister; Phyllis Frye. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 1:00pm-2:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit



