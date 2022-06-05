HAUSER, Melvin C.



Age 91 of Kettering, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alberta in 2019; parents Herman and Florence Hauser; brothers Donald and Derrell. Survived by sons: Reed (Thecla) Hauser, Tony (Robin) Hauser, Andy (Cindy) Hauser, Joe (Kristen) Hauser, and Sean Hauser; daughters: Melinda (Bill) Stoermer, Susan (Jim) Graham, Marlene (Joe) Stuber, and Christine (Tom) Lachey; daughter in law Maggie; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mel was born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 27,1930. He was the youngest of three boys. He grew up in the German Village district of Columbus. He attended grade school and was an altar boy at Corpus Christi Parish. He attended high school at St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus including being a cheerleader for its sports teams. In summers he was a lifeguard or worked selling ice cream at the Columbus Zoo. Mel earned BS and MS degrees in Industrial Engineering from the Ohio State University in 1953. He was an avid fan of OSU his whole life. During college he participated in Reserve



Officers Training (ROTC) for the U.S. Air Force. He and Mary



Albert were married in January 3, 1953. After graduation, Mel and family were stationed in Sacramento, CA, followed by



Mobile, AL. He worked primarily with computers while in the Air Force. Following Air Force discharge, Mel and family moved back to Ohio. He began his civilian career in the



computer industry, beginning at Higbee's Department Store in Cleveland which led to an offer to move to Dayton to work for the NCR Corporation in 1959. He worked at NCR until



retirement in 1993. He ended his career at NCR in the Europe Marketing Group where he interfaced with many European NCR teams and customers. Mel and Mary Alberta were among the first parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in



Kettering, Ohio, and raised their family on Shadyhill Lane. As a father, Mel was involved with the children's activities and interests. He coached or co-coached many sports teams. He always had time to help with homework, to take children to lessons, or work on projects. It has to be said, he bravely took the whole family on many vacations to the state fair, state parks, and visiting other relatives. After Mel retired from NCR and his own children were out on their own, enjoyed his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He took care of Mary Alberta through Alzheimer's long decline, being her rock. He visited her every day after she finally had to go to a memory care facility. Mel and Mary



Alberta as parents have been a constant in all of their children's lives and they will always be missed. Donations in Mel's name may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



www.hospiceofdayton.org. Burial was at David's Cemetery. Funeral Services were private in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

