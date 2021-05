HAURY, Johnny David "JD"



Age 64 of Fairborn, passed away May 11, 2021. Johnnie was survived by wife Theresa and son Jeremy, daughter-in-law



Michelle and granddaughter lliza (Escondido, California). He is also survived by stepdaughter Liberty Coon and two step-grandchildren Amirah and Asher. Celebration of life from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on June 25, 2021, at Burcham Funeral Home, 119 W. Main St, Fairborn.