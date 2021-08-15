HAULMAN, Jennifer Lynn



Jennifer Lynn Haulman, 46, of Springfield, passed away peacefully August 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 25, 1974, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Donna (Pierce) (Jacobs) Spellman and Marvin Vernon Jacobs Jr. Jennifer loved walking in the parks with her beloved dogs, bicycle riding, fishing and spending time with her family. She had been employed at Woeber's Mustard. Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years; Matthew S. Haulman, her mother and stepfather; Donna (Sam) Spelman, two children; Zachary (Shelby) Haulman and Lindsay (Joshua) Boyd, four grandchildren; Shyaynna, Zayne, Makenzie and Levi, siblings; Cimber R. (Ben) Hesson and Sean A. (Anitra) Jacobs, several nieces and nephews, her best friend; Melissa Sawyer and her beloved dog; Harley-Ray. She was preceded in death by her father and two loving dogs: Roxie-Ann and Star-Love. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Friday, August 20, in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Private funeral services will be held for Jennifer's family. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com