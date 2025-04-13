Haugen, Marilyn



Marilyn Haugen, 93, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Colorado Springs, CO on January 11, 1932. Marilyn is survived by her beloved family, her husband of 71 years, Halver H. Haugen; son, Steven Lee Haugen; sister, Beverly I. Woodard; her beloved seven grandchildren, Michael Eric Ricketts, Sean (Brittney) Arnold, Leah Arnold (Carl) Jones, Sasha (Joseph) Means, Sonya Haugen, Sarina (Dustin) Rhoades & Savanah Haugen; and fifteen great grandchildren, Madison Means, Scarlett Means, Juliette Means, Lilia Jones, Micah Jones, Macey Miles, Conor Mack, Kinley Spurlock, Rhett Smith, Emma Rhoades, Eleanor Rhoades, Earl Rhoades, Graham Arnold, Denver Arnold & Ryleigh Arnold. Also survived by her beloved relatives, nieces, Vicky Williams & Paula Balafas; and nephews, Robert (Vickie) Haugen, Troy (Terri) Woodard & Mark Woodard. Marilyn will also be missed by her beloved best friends, Virginia Auge, Chris Adamson, the Mary Curtis family, Linda Barton & Gary Rowland, Pam & Rob Kilburn and Jenny Sue Wills. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Hugh Miller, MD; step-mother, Mabel Miller; mother, Juanita (Porter) Anderson; daughter, Karen Cordes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy Woodard, Ella McCarthy, Clarence Haugen, Raymond Haugen, Esther Balafas & Robert Haugen; niece, Georgia Balafas; and brother, Robert (Janet) Anderson. The entire Haugen family commends and thanks Hospice Care of Middletown for the care, compassion and love they displayed during our stay with Hospice. We also so appreciated the daily loving care, compassion and assistance we received from our family caregivers over the past few months, our son, Steven Lee Haugen, our granddaughters, Sonya L Haugen, Sarina L. Rhoades and Savanah L. Haugen, as well as the support of the entire Haugen family. As Marilyn requested, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



