HATTON, Michael A.



Michael A. Hatton, 61, passed away September 28, 2020, in



Columbus, Oh, after a lengthy but very courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Middletown, Oh, where until his death was



co-owner of H&H Collision.



He is survived by his son Craig (Laura), granddaughter Avery Marie and many close friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents Norman Hatton and Constance Brandenburg-Hatton.



Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, October 24th from 2-4pm at H&H Collision 2924 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.



Middletown, Oh 45044.

