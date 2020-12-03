HATTON, Carolyn



Carolyn Hatton was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Raymond



Bailey and Freda Lynch on April 14, 1948. She went to school at Lemon Monroe. She married George Hatton, Jr. on May 2, 1964, in Middletown. She worked as a ward clerk for Middletown Regional for 30 years. She was involved in



Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Hatton, Jr., brothers Teddy Bailey, Jerry Bailey, Paul Bailey and sister Judy Green. Carolyn is survived by her children Craig Hatton, Joe Hatton (Lois) and Misty O'Leary (Mike), grandchildren Kori Robinson (Nathan), Logan O'Leary, Joey O'Leary, and Christina O'Dell, great-grandchildren Peyton Robinson, Hazel Robinson, Khloe O'Dell, and Bennett O'Dell. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with services beginning at 1 PM at Tytus Avenue First Church of God with Damon Curtis officiating. Arrangements are by Trinity Cremation Care. The family of Carolyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Omar Hurlburt III and Davita Dialysis.

