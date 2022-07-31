HATTERY, Sr.,



John Clifford



Age 80 of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus Hospital. He was born August 18, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Menford and Ollie Hattery. John graduated from Fairmont High School in 1959, and from the University of Dayton in 1964. He spent his entire professional life working with his brother-in-law at Roy Hageman & Son Trucking, serving as Vice President. But work was not central to John's life; family and other loved ones were. Work provided the means to support, celebrate, enjoy, and help family and other loved ones. John was an excellent bowler, serving as a member of his church's bowling team for many years, alongside his father Menford and eldest son John Jr. John took up boating for a period, not so much because he enjoyed it, but because he knew it would be a cherished family activity. In midlife he took to riding motorcycles, perhaps the first hobby he undertook solely for himself. He found his particular avocation late in life, and became a frequent and competent golfer, golfing often with his younger son Bill and inspiring the creation of an annual golf outing held every year to honor his birthday that drew participants from around the country. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, FloydAnna; children John C. (Martha) Hattery Jr., William C. (Janelle) Hattery, and Carol R. Hattery; grandchildren, Ian Hattery, Allison Hattery, Joseph Hattery, Brianna Hattery, Marianne Hurst, and William Hattery; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Hattery, Naomi Hattery, and FloydAnna Hattery; and numerous cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia, and her husband; and John's lifelong work colleague, Richard; and his sister Barbara. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association (https://www.lung.org). A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 12 pm. To share a memory in the family guest book, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

