HATHAZY, Sierra Helen



HATHAZY, Sierra H., of Riverside, OH, and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed peacefully away Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Soin Medical Center under Hospice Care of Dayton. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on November 20, 1923 to Adam and Josephine Surab and was preceded in death by her sister, Ann; brother Joseph. She is survived by her son, Robert; nieces, Wilma, Barbara, Beverly, Suzanne; nephew John; and godmother to Michaelanna, Paige, and Pamela. A private family burial service will be held on the grounds of Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, where she will now rest in God's loving hands.



