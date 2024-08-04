Hathaway, Cecil Craig



Cecil Craig Hathaway, AKA "Tuffy" by his family, age 87, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2024. Born on March 17, 1937, in Dayton, OH, Craig was the beloved husband of Mary for almost 66 years.



Craig served in the Army for 23 years, including two tours in the Vietnam War. During his career, he received the Bronze Star and a rack of Medals. While in the service, he graduated Summa Cum Laude with an Engineering Biophysics Degree with Minors in Math and Chemistry.



Craig was a dedicated parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church. He was honored with the Archdiocesan Medal of Honor for chairing the capital campaign in building the church. Craig and Mary devoted many years as Team Leaders for Marriage Encounter, helping couples to strengthen their marriages. They were involved in the RCIA program, bringing new Catholics into the church.



Being a military family, he helped his children grow academically and motivated us to do our best amidst the challenges of Army life as we frequently changed schools. As a young dad, Craig was a Cub Scout troop leader, known as Akela. He spent summers on the road with Mary and their five children heading across country to visit family. Craig had an endless love for travel. He and Mary visited all 50 states and cruised to many other countries.



Craig is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children: Kathleen Mitchel; Michael (Felicia) Hathaway; Joseph (Marlene) Hathaway and Jeannine (Jeff) Haller. He was the proud grandfather of Patrick, Tony, Colleen, Meghan, Shannon, Jessica (Joe Sigmon), Lauren, and Mikey, and the cherished great-grandfather of Bain, Cassiel, and baby Sigmon. Craig was predeceased by his son Jeffrey, and grandchildren Danielle and Steven.



If you knew Craig well you knew he had a great sense of humor. He could be hilarious. He was also the best friend you could ever have. He would give without hesitation whatever he had. He was committed to life long friends as he was to family. You know you were one of his if you ever had one of his bear hugs.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Richard Murphy on Aug 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at St. Timothy Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Rd., Walkersville, MD with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitations will be held on Aug 2, 2024, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, Parkinson's Research Foundation, or Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church.



Craig will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the honor of knowing him.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.



