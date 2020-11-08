HATFIELD, Rayburn

HATFIELD, Sr.,



Rayburn Lee



Age 73, of Germantown, OH; passed Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence. Rayburn was born in Middletown, OH, on October 25, 1947, to the late Joseph and Edna (Whisman) Hatfield. He was a member of Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM in Franklin. Rayburn worked with the Miami Oxford Paper Company and the Parchment Paper Company from 1968 to 2010. His sister, Karen Cope, preceded him in death. Rayburn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jan Hatfield; his son, Ray (Holly) Hatfield, his daughters, Nikki (James) Gregory, Sarah (Brian Coffey) Banks and Betsy Hatfield; his grandchildren, Cole Hollar, Travis



Hatfield, Jared Clark, Hannah Thomas, Aubre Clark, Riley



Thomas and Austin Clark; his brother, Joseph Hatfield; and his sister, Billie Harrison. Services will be at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



