HATFIELD, Larry W. Larry W. Hatfield, from Kettering, Ohio, died on August 31, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Larry was born September 14, 1945, in Dayton, to Joseph and Wava (Thompson) Hatfield. He lived nearly all his life in the area south of Dayton. The last 30 years he lived in Kettering, Ohio. Larry worked at several auto dealers and various nightspots over the years. He retired from Lang's Chevrolet in Xenia in 2011. Larry's real interest in life was standardbred horses. He owned several in partnership with Jon Edwards of Township, Ohio, and enjoyed watching them and many others at various tracks in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. Larry especially enjoyed watching and keeping up with his good friend, Steve Sexton's horses. Larry had great respect, love, and admiration for his stepmother, Thelma Hatfield, his brother, Dale Hatfield, Dale's wife, Patricia Hatfield, Dale's sons, Stephen and Doug, and his stepsisters, Betsy (Bryant) Sofish and Susan Bryant. His family, though they did not live nearby, were especially important to Larry. Larry loved the Buckeyes, the Flyers, the Bengals, and the Reds. He rarely missed their games either on TV or the radio. Larry was intelligent, thoughtful, and caring. He was simply a friend to all who met him. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, beloved stepmother, Thelma Hatfield, and is survived by his brother, Dale Hatfield and by many members of his grandmother Thompson's family. A private graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, in Dayton, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy and special messages may be shared on Westbrock Funeral Home's website under Larry's name at https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.

