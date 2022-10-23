HATCHER, Marilyn

HATCHER (Bayless),



Marilyn Anita



Age 72, was called home on October 17. She was born October 24, 1949, in Dayton to the late Clarence and Ruth G. Bayless. Marilyn grew up in Xenia and was a 1967 graduate of Xenia High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Central State University and her Master of Arts degree from the University of Dayton.



Marilyn was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church in Dayton, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Whistlovers Anonymous, Get Up And Move (GUAM) exercise group, Pershing Angels of Central State University and Breast Cancer support group, where she was a 22-year survivor.



She was preceded in death by her parents and infant twin brother and sister, Clarence and Clarice.



Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory her very dedicated husband of 46 years, Calvin Hatcher, Sr.; sons Calvin Jr. (Talisha) and Brandon (Wanda) of Dayton; step-daughter Nicole Landers (Stacey) of Houston, Texas; her loving sister, Marsha Bayless of Xenia; sister-in-law, Andrea Hatcher of Dayton; and grandchildren Calvin Hatcher III, Caden Hatcher, Brandon Jr., Brook'Lynn Hatcher and Kiara, Dontae and Eric Landers.



Services will be held at Corinthian Baptist Church, (700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402) on her birthday, Monday, October 24. Viewing from 9:30am - 11:00am. Family will receive friends at 10 until time of service. Masks are required. Interment Dayton National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 2:00PM. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

