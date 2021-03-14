HASTINGS, Joseph "Joe"



85, of Springfield, passed away March 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 25, 1935, in



Dunedin, Florida, the son of



Samuel and Catherine



Hastings, nee Larrimore. Joe is survived by his wife, Lou Cinda Hastings, nee Combs; his son, Dan Hastings; his step-son, Gene Maggard; his sister,



Catherine Mobley, nee



Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Ted; and his sister, Geri Hazzard, nee



Hastings. Joe was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic, which provided him the opportunity to travel the world, from Puerto Rico to Great Britain, and Africa. After his service, Joe worked as an



electrical contractor and was a member of the IBEW Electrical Workers Union for 40+ years. Joe loved nature and was an avid gardener. He had a great love for animals and would



often help walk the dogs at the Animal Welfare League. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



