Hastings, Douglas Johnson



Douglas Johnson Hastings, 65, of Dayton, Ohio passed away June 26, 2024. He was born November 27, 1959. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Jackie Johnson. Doug leaves behind his loving and faithful father, Bob Johnson and his cousin and best friend Tim Donahue. He was a member of Fairhaven Church.



