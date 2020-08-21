HASSLER, Michael Douglas Michael Douglas Hassler, 73, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Spring Hills Middletown. He was born in Cincinnati on March 17, 1947, to Frank and Marcella Beasley Hassler. A graduate of Princeton High School, Mike earned his degree in math education at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. He married his classmate, Helen Austin, after graduation in 1969. Mike's first teaching job was at the former Freshman School in Middletown, where he also coached wrestling and cross country. His working life changed when he became interested in police work by working as a reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department, taking the necessary training, and joining the department in 1977. In 1984, he started teaching at Berry Middle School in Lebanon, earned the school district's Excellence in Teaching award in 1988, and retired in 1999. Post-retirement, he taught part-time at St. Columbian School in Loveland, Precious Blood School in Trotwood, and John 23 School in Middletown as well as a number of other jobs. Mike greatly enjoyed playing chess and poker and telling jokes. Survivors include his wife Helen, his sister, Pat Bingham of Vernal, Utah, and his brother, Chris of Atlanta, Georgia. Three grandchildren complete the family group, his daughter, Sarah Davis; and his grandsons, Samuel Walters and Michael Taurianen; and his granddaughter, Grace Davis. Mike had arranged to have his body donated to the medical school at the University of Cincinnati. To make a reservation for the 10 a.m. memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 North Breiel Boulevard in Middletown on Saturday, August 22, please call 513-423-8675. Prior to the service which will be led by Pastor Jen Rue, the family will greet guests outside the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Lind Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

