HASS, James

Greg passed away unexpectedly in his home in Dayton, Ohio, on August 11, 2021, of natural causes. Greg was born March 29, 1962, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and grew up on the South side of South Bend, Indiana. He attended Riley High School before graduating from Culver Military Academy in 1980. He attended Hanover College and Indiana University - Purdue University, Indianapolis, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Accounting. Greg was a subcontractor for the United States Air Force working out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, and was President and CEO of Maxinkuckee Advisory Services Corporation. Greg loved his family, hunting, collecting firearms, and history, along with many other interests. He was preceded in death by hisparents, Paul D. and Enas L. Hass (Krivanek). He is survived by two daughters Meredith (Adam) Werne of Zionsville, IN, and Emma (Kyle) Hass of Indianapolis, IN, twin sisters Char (Greg) Monges of South Bend, IN, and Chris (Rich) Clippinger of South Bend, IN, niece Candace (Steve) Kantorowski of Osceola, IN, nephews Cody Clippinger and Ben Monges of South Bend, IN, great-nephew Lucian Kantorowski of Osceola, IN, and his faithful furry companions Taz and Belle. The family is hosting a family friendly Celebration of Life on Sunday,December 5th at the Sun King Brewery, 351 Monon Boulevard in Carmel, Indiana, from noon until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Greg's name to a local animal rescue facility or to the American DiabetesAssociation.