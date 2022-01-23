HARVEY, Michael Wayne



Age 69, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mike retired from the Heidelberg Distributing Company and was a member of the American Legion Post #707. He enjoyed golfing and being outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Mike was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. He is survived by his children: Rebecca (Joseph) Hurst of Lebanon, Laura (Doug) McGraw of Troy, Steve (Hillary) Harvey of Morrow, grandchildren: Mason, Maddox and Cooper Hurst, Adelyn McGraw, McKenzie Harvey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Connie Marie (Beyke) Harvey, parents: Charles and Dimple Harvey, brother: Jim Harvey and sister: Connie Bryant. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery in St. Henry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



