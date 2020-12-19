HARVEY, LaVerna L.



Age 89, passed away December 17, 2020. She was born in Trenton, Ohio, to Lawrence and Stella (Howe) Richardson, on October 17, 1931. She is survived by her son, Darrell (Jane) Harvey, a two daughters,



Christine Logue and Theresa (Ken) Dorrell and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Harvey, 13



grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Earl, Larry and Harold Richardson and a sister, Mary Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Harvey, her



parents, an infant daughter, Kathleen, a son Dale and brothers, Kenny and Paul Richardson. LaVerna married Don Harvey on January 2, 1950. LaVerna was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church. She was a farmer and enjoyed being outside. LaVerna had a gift of taking care of others, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved rocking with the babies. This gift also carried over in her farm work, as she cared for many baby pigs over the years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Bridget's Catholic Church, C/O St. Gabriel, 232 W. 9th Street, Connersville, IN 47331 or the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

