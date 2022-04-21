HARTMANN (Combs), Alice Virginia



Alice Virginia (Combs) Hartmann, born on March 16th, 1928, went to be with her heavenly family on April 18th, 2022. She had just celebrated her 94th birthday. She was the beautiful daughter of the late Lillie E. Laws and Obal Combs. She was one of 8



children (4 boys and 4 girls). Widow of Vern Ashton Hartmann. Alice Graduated from Hamilton High School and went on to retire early from Ford Motor Co. as a key punch operator, and would only drive a Ford. She enjoyed traveling in their motor home with the Eagles Butler Arie #407 along with her husband with the various positions they held while they were both members. She loved her many dogs and her bird Toshia. She had a soft spot for all animals and brought most of them home.



Our "Queen" wore her crown beautifully. She held many titles while on her reign as Queen. Mom, Mother, Wife, Grandma, Honey (as Grandpa loving called her), but most importantly "Gee Gee". She LOVED that title best. She was awarded that honor by her special Great-Grandson, her Prince as she often called him, Ashton, with whom she had lived with his entire life. And it was he who gave her, her final kiss good bye.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, and children: Gail Groomes, Kathleen Hamilton and Rick Brewer. Survived by her daughter Candee (Gregg) Stewart of Las Vegas, NV, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Her granddaughter Hope would like to thank the many wonderful people who have helped take care of her grandmother over the past 10 years, Grace Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in my sweet Grandmothers name. ghosice.com/ohio Cincinnati Office. Meals on Wheels, 2091 Radcliff Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45204.

