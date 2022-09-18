Hartman, George

HARTMAN III,



George Anthony



65, of Monticello, WI, formerly of Waynesville, OH, died at home on Monday, September 12, 2022, from End Stage Renal Disease.



George was born in Beaver Dam, WI, on January 23, 1957, to Florence (Jacobs) and George Hartman Jr. He grew up in Juneau, WI, and graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1975. He went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's of Science degrees in Engineering Mechanics from UW-Madison in 1981.



Upon graduation, George accepted a job as a research engineer at the University of Dayton Research Institute in Dayton, OH, where he worked for 23 years until his retirement due to disability in 2004. Through his work at UDRI, he was a civilian contractor for the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. George also played an integral role in the development of surgical instruments to improve the safety of laparoscopic surgery. With several patents to his name, he truly had an engineer's mind and always needed to know how something worked and how to make it better.



George is survived by his wife, Barb; children Nicholas Hartman Ponce (Cynthia Ponce Hartman), Evan (Julie) Hartman, and Hilary Hartman (David Lippman); grandchildren Rowan, Oskar, Freyja, Saskia, and Guillermo; siblings Beth Amato, Paula Hartman (Larry Harkey), Greg Hartman, and Pete (Sheri) Hartman; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence (Jacobs) and George Hartman Jr.; sister Jessica Kessler; and brother-in-law Joseph Amato.



George's Party will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 11 am to 2 pm at Cress Funeral Services - Middleton, 6021 University Avenue. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison will be private.



Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. Cress Center, 6021 University Ave. Madison, (608) 238-8406.

