HARTLEY, Linda



Linda Hartley, 69, of Huntsville, OH, passed away Sunday evening, February 14, 2021, at



Hospice of Southwest Ohio,



Cincinnati, OH.



Linda was born on June 28, 1951, in Chillicothe, OH, a daughter of the late Everett and Della Nelson. She married Stephen D. Hartley on June 27, 1970, in Dayton, OH, and he preceded her in death on



November 24, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her father/mother-in-law, Lewis and Dorothy Hartley.



Linda is survived by her son, Scott D. (Michelle) Hartley of Independence, KY; three grandchildren, Justin Dale Hartley, Steven Richard Hartley and Madison Michelle Hartley; a great-grandchild, Palmer Lynn Hartley; two brothers, Ron Nelson and Lawrence Nelson.



Linda was a 1970 graduate of Northmont High School in Clayton, OH. She retired from Children's Hospital. Linda was a member of Muchinippi Church in Lewistown, OH. She enjoyed crafting, fishing and cooking and loved spending time with her son and grandchildren.



Pastor Ed Shady will begin funeral services at 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, OH with visitation from 1-3 pm. Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 22th, in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH.



Due to state COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering.



Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.



Services are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

