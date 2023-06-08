Hartley, Jean

Hartley (Culler), Jean Ann



age 90, of Centerville, OH, formerly of Ravenna, OH passed away on June 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Jean was born in Ravenna on September 24, 1932 to the late James and Hallie (Eidson) Culler. A 1950 graduate of Ravenna High School, she began working at the First Savings Bank & Trust Co. Jean married her longtime classmate, Ron Hartley, in 1952. In 1955-56 the Hartleys lived in Germany while Ron served in the U.S. Army. This tour of duty inspired a lifetime of travel, including all 50 states, several countries in North America and Europe, and a special tour of the Holy Land. In Ravenna she was active in many school, civic, and church activities including co-president with her husband of Carlin (Highland) School P.T.A, Band Patrons, and American Field Service. She was also a member of Tri-Sorosis and several area golf leagues. After raising their children, Jean worked for many years as a secretary in the office of Hartley Accounting & Tax Service. One of Jean's greatest personal accomplishments was receiving an Associate of Arts degree from Kent State University in 1989 after attending classes part-time for five years. A member of First United Methodist Church of Ravenna since 1949, Jean served on various committees within the church and was a long-time member of the handbell choir, both as a ringer and a director. Following their retirement, Jean and Ron moved to Centerville to be more involved in their granddaughter's activities. In Centerville she and Ron were affiliate members of Normandy United Methodist Church, and Jean was a member of their handbell choir. The Hartleys were also band members in the University of Dayton's New Horizons Music Program. Jean and Ron were proud volunteers at The World Series of Golf at Firestone Country Club. Jean was a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Dayton Flyers. She and Ron also enjoyed every opportunity to ballroom dance. Her family will always remember her as a great teacher, ardent provider of love, strength, encouragement, and support, possessing an appreciation and ear for music, and for her keen sense of humor. Jean will be missed by all who loved and cared for her. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ronald, and brother Jim Culler. She is survived by son David Hartley (Edward Deighton); daughter, Linda Hartley (Linda Snyder); granddaughter, Johanna Hartley; sister-in-law, Judy Culler; niece, Kate Culler; nephews, Keith Misner, Chip Misner, Donny Carroll, Mark Carroll, and Doug Carroll; and many dear family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, OH 45459, with visitation being held an hour prior. A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend by visiting Routsong's YouTube channel. A visitation in Ravenna will be held from 11am-1pm on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, OH 44266. A graveside service will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ravenna, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Normandy Church or Hartley University of Dayton New Horizons Music Endowment Fund (Give : University of Dayton, Ohio (udayton.edu) or by mail to University of Dayton Advancement, Attn: Hartley New Horizons Music Endowment, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469

