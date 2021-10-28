HARTLEB, Dorothy Jane



Age 94, of Hamilton, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Barney and Eva (Ramsey) Hall. She was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School and graduated from



Miami University in 1949. On December 17, 1949, she



married John Louis Hartleb. They traveled extensively in their Airstream travel trailer throughout the United States and Canada. She taught school at Madison, Buchanan and Fillmore until her retirement in 1987. Dorothy was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and The Presbyterian Church. She was involved in a bridge club with her dear friends for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Kathryn Scrimizzi,



son-in-law, Scott Scrimizzi; grandson, John Joseph Scrimizzi and a granddaughter, Kathryn Ann Scrimizzi; brother-in-law Jay (LeDale) Hartleb, sister in laws NaDeen Hartleb and Joann Schoeler, along with several nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Susan in 1963, her brother, Ed Hall, and special friend Dick Morrison. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on



Monday, November 1, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Westover



assisted living. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street,



Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com