Hartlage, Maud

Hartlage (Awanu), Maud Enyonam Akushika "Mary"



Maud Enyonam Akushika Hartlage, age 41, of Beavercreek, Ohio was born Maud Enyonam Akushika Awanu, affably known as Mary by her close friends, in Burma Camp, a military barracks in Accra, Ghana. Her parents were the late Warrant Office I Edmund Awanu of the Ghana Air Force and the late Margaret Ahama, a secretary with the Ghana Ministry of Defense. She was raised in the urban areas of Accra but hailed from Keta in the Volta region of Ghana. She started her basic education at the Police Depot Primary School in Tesano, Accra, followed by a high school education at Winneba Secondary School at Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana. Following graduation, she went to the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra Ghana though she did not graduate. She quit the institute in pursuit of her fashion career. She professionally trained at Joyce Ababio School of Fashion, Osu Accra. Following graduation, she spent her early working years as a Fashion Designer with a top designer in Accra by name Suka Couture. In 2008, Maud migrated to the USA and lived with her brother, Elvis in Alexandria Virginia. She was a very religious lady. She took God very seriously and joined the Lighthouse Chapel International and sang in the church choir whilst in Virginia. Later, she relocated to Atlanta, Georgia and then to Columbus, Ohio 2014. It was in Columbus where she met her husband in 2016. Maud then lived with her husband Kyle Hartlage and their three beautiful children  Iris, Kenneth, and Ava- in Beavercreek Ohio. In addition to raising their three children Maud worked for Kettering Health and graduated from Hondros College with her LPN in the summer of 2022. In the early months of 2023 Maud was diagnosed with breast cancer and fought it valiantly till she passed from this life on August 3, 2023. Even during her most trying times she remained vibrant, positive, inspirational, devout to her faith, and focused on family. She was an especially caring mother, wife, sister, and aunt. Throughout her life, and personally inspired by the example of her father, she was devoted in service to others, always striving to make others' lives better, and to share good times and her own good fortune with family and close lifelong friends. She was loved everywhere by all whose lives she touched, and she will be greatly missed by all of us who were blessed to have shared life together. Maud also left behind four siblings: Joyce Dey, (Lathan, New York), Elvis Awanu, (Dumfries Virginia) Duke Awanu, and Sandra Awanu (both in Accra, Ghana). Maud was such a sweet and kind person it would have been hard not to love her. We'll always remember her smile and laugh and all the little sayings we said to make everyone laugh at our silly jokes. She was a daughter, sister, friend, mother and now an Angel who will always be with us forever in our hearts. There is no doubt that she is in a better place resting with her Maker. May our Lord who gave you to the family keep you with jealous care till we meet again. Sleep well Maud Enyonam Akushika Hartlage. Visitation will be held on Aug 16 from 12pm-1pm, followed by a funeral service at 1pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com