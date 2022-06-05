HARTE, Donna



Age 84, of Centerville, OH, peacefully passed away on May 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by Gerald W. Harte, her loving husband of more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hoffsis (Steve) of Cincinnati and Karen Harte of Avon, CT; grandchildren, Laura Koziol (Ben) of West Lebanon, NH, Krista



Hoffsis (Eric Levine) of Burlington, VT, Nicholas Bortoff of Avon, CT, Erica Hanania (Jiries) of Minneapolis, MN, and



Zachary Bortoff of Avon, CT; and great-grandchildren, Elias Koziol and Iona Koziol. Donna will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, outgoing personality, and many friends. She volunteered in many causes throughout her life and



frequently held leadership positions. Donna was the daughter of Roland Enos and Marie Enos. She was born in Casper, WY, and grew up in Portland, OR. As a child she loved playing with her Airedale terrier, Lady, horse-back riding, and skiing on Mt. Hood. She went to Oregon State University, where she met Gerry, the love of her life. They married shortly before graduation. Early in her marriage, Donna taught third grade and nursery school. Later, Donna and Gerry – and their daughters, Linda and Karen – moved throughout the country making many lifelong friends while Gerry was a rising executive with Proctor & Gamble. In the mid-1970s, they settled in Centerville, OH, and remained there for the remainder of their lives. In Centerville, Donna was an active and valued member of PEO and Alpha Phi. She and Gerry supported the Centerville Co-Ed drill team for their daughters, and developed life long friendships with other Co-Ed parents. They loved to play bridge and had ongoing games with friends that lasted for decades. Faith and an active church life were very important to Donna. She and Gerry were active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering, until they became residents at Bethany Lutheran Village, at which time they became members at Epiphany Lutheran Church. A celebration of life service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church at Far Hills Chapel on August 13, 2022, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lutheran World Relief, Graceworks Lutheran Services, The Nature Conservancy, or the charity of the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



